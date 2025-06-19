Billboard's Top 75 R&B Singers Of All Time List Sparks Massive Social Media Debate

Aug 21, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Stevie Wonder performs during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Billboard ranked 75 of the greatest R&B singers of all time, including Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, and Stevie Wonder.

In honor of Juneteenth, Billboard has released a list of its top 75 R&B singers of all time. The list is expectedly causing plenty of debate on social media as fans argue over the rankings.

In deciding on the list, Billboard staff used the following criteria: "vocal prowess, body of work, career longevity, industry achievements, game-changing influence and enduring generational/cultural impact." They further clarified: "While some singers who made the list are also known for their lyrical skills, songwriting wasn’t a major deciding factor in this instance. And legendary singers best known for fronting groups versus their solo work were not included."

With that in mind, they landed on a top 10 that includes Marvin Gaye, R. Kelly, Mariah Carey, Prince, James Brown, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, and finally, Stevie Wonder.

Billboard Top R&B

As for Stevie Wonder's place at the top, the outlet cited several of his greatest hits. They include "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” “Superstition,” and more. Despite his legacy, many fans on social media felt other artists should have taken his place. "Stevie has some classics but Beyoncé, Rihanna, or a number of other newer artists could probably argue they deserve this spot," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Michael Jackson is robbed, he’s literally recognized all over the world."

Fans React

Elsewhere, fans felt some other legends should've found there way into the top 10 such as Gladys Knight, Otis Redding, and more. "I’m not sure who has to go but Anita Baker belongs in the top 10," one user wrote. Another added: "Luther deserved that #9 spot."

