Stevie Wonder Thinks Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef Is A "Distraction"

2nd Annual OVO Festival Featuring Drake And Rick Ross
Stevie Wonder and Drake perform at the 2nd Annual OVO Festival at Molson Amphitheatre on July 31, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images)

The musical legend mentioned war and homelessness as two examples of issues that deserve our attention far more than bars.

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef may be "over" as far as new songs go, but fans are still talking about it and debating over it as if it just broke out yesterday. Moreover, there have been a whole lot of takes on the situation from affiliates, fellow rappers, hip-hop media figures, pop culture icons, and even politicians, businesspeople, sports legends, and so many more. But for some stars, this whole feud is just another way to divide our attention away from more pressing issues that should inspire more unity. Stevie Wonder definitely agrees, as he recently spoke to TMZ at an airport about his thoughts on the matter.

"Any kind of war is bad for the world," Stevie Wonder said of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud, which has so far only been good for record labels. "Any kind of war. I have no bad feelings, I just think that the world needs to focus on what's going on. 'Cause those things are just distractions. Do you know the wars that are going on right now? Do you know the homelessness that's going on right now? Can't you see?"

Stevie Wonder's Take On Drake Versus Kendrick Lamar

In terms of other reactions to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, a more close source when it comes to the hip-hop game -– and a vital one, in this specific case -– may have offered his own take on the situation. 21 Savage has loyalties to both the Toronto superstar and to the producer of the beef-igniting "Like That," Metro Boomin. However, his most recent tweet led some fans to speculate that he finally broke his silence on the matter, and the insinuated take within might surprise you. Still, this is just based off of interpretation of a vague tweet that hasn't been confirmed to really be linked to the feud.

Meanwhile, Drake and Kendrick Lamar will likely not distract Stevie Wonder from continuing to advocate against A.I. technology in music. In fact, it would be very interesting to hear his take on Drizzy's "Taylor Made Freestyle" diss. Considering that it recreates the voices of Tupac and Snoop Dogg through that technology, we can't imagine it'll be kind criticism. But we'll see whether or not we follow in the legend's footsteps and remember the more important things within and outside of the hip-hop war that we should focus on.

