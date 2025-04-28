Yung L.A. Scarily Keels Over Mid-Performance

BY Zachary Horvath 784 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Druski Hosts First-Ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Yung L.A. performs onstage as Druski hosts first-ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena on September 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Atlanta rapper Yung L.A. left the crowd speechless (and a few laughing) after suddenly passing out while performing this weekend.

Yung L.A. was maybe having a little too much fun while giving fans in Greenwood, South Carolina a show. Those at the Elite Lounge that evening will certainly remember it as the Grand Hustle affiliate appeared to pass out mid-performance. The footage from the venue has been trending on social media and it's suspected that too much booze is responsible for this.

It happened moments after one of his most notable songs, "Futuristic Love," began to play. He was trying to pass the microphone over to a woman at the show, but she looked to have declined the offer. After that is when Yung L.A.'s movement began to look a little off.

He began to stumble away from the crowd but as he was falling over, a man's arms were thankfully there awaiting him. The bystander wasn't totally able to keep Yung L.A. upright, but he managed to not let him smack the floor. He and another man got a good laugh in, which again has us thinking he had a little too much to drink.

TMZ Hip Hop did try to get a hold of the rapper's team to see if he's still doing okay. However, they have yet to hear back and confirm the reasoning for his collapse. Hopefully, it was what we predicted.

Read More: FBG Duck's Mother Sues Lil Durk & OTF: Breaking Down The Lawsuit

Who Is Yung L.A.?

We've already had to deal with some similar scary instances lately with Fatman Scoop's passing being one of them. Perhaps Yung L.A. was just celebrating his mini resurgence as of late, which there's nothing wrong with. If you are an active TikTok user, you may have been coming across a song of his called, "Ain't I."

The woozy Southern club banger, which features Young Dro and T.I., dropped all the way back on January 1, 2008. However, it's been used in a lot of posts on the social media platform lately. It's also his biggest record to date, at least streaming wise. It's got over 13 million plays on Spotify. Part of his comeback have been a couple of projects in within the last year too.

L.A., an Atlanta native, put out three tapes last year. Two were exclusively with Nard & B, while the third also included Yung Ralph. He's also got a feature on a 2025 single called "Sneaky Link Ain't I" with OJ The DJ and Kayla Nicole that dropped on April 7.

Read More: "Power" Universe: Every Hip-Hop & R&B Cameo

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.8K
News Yung Gravy Teams Up With Chief Keef And Y2K For "Tampa Bay Bustdown" 7.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.6K