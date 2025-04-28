Yung L.A. Scarily Keels Over Mid-Performance

Yung L.A. was maybe having a little too much fun while giving fans in Greenwood, South Carolina a show. Those at the Elite Lounge that evening will certainly remember it as the Grand Hustle affiliate appeared to pass out mid-performance. The footage from the venue has been trending on social media and it's suspected that too much booze is responsible for this.

It happened moments after one of his most notable songs, "Futuristic Love," began to play. He was trying to pass the microphone over to a woman at the show, but she looked to have declined the offer. After that is when Yung L.A.'s movement began to look a little off.

He began to stumble away from the crowd but as he was falling over, a man's arms were thankfully there awaiting him. The bystander wasn't totally able to keep Yung L.A. upright, but he managed to not let him smack the floor. He and another man got a good laugh in, which again has us thinking he had a little too much to drink.

TMZ Hip Hop did try to get a hold of the rapper's team to see if he's still doing okay. However, they have yet to hear back and confirm the reasoning for his collapse. Hopefully, it was what we predicted.

Who Is Yung L.A.?

We've already had to deal with some similar scary instances lately with Fatman Scoop's passing being one of them. Perhaps Yung L.A. was just celebrating his mini resurgence as of late, which there's nothing wrong with. If you are an active TikTok user, you may have been coming across a song of his called, "Ain't I."

The woozy Southern club banger, which features Young Dro and T.I., dropped all the way back on January 1, 2008. However, it's been used in a lot of posts on the social media platform lately. It's also his biggest record to date, at least streaming wise. It's got over 13 million plays on Spotify. Part of his comeback have been a couple of projects in within the last year too.