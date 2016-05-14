summer anthem
- NewsSaucy Santana & Latto Bring Their Junk In The Trunk To The "Booty" Video: WatchSantana's producer sampled some of the same tracks as Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Crazy in Love."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSaucy Santana Teases Twerk-Worthy, Beyoncé-Sampling Summer Anthem, "Booty"Santana asked his Twitter followers to guess who's featured on the song.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDJ Khaled Promises New Summer Anthem Is On The Way: "I Am Summer"DJ Khaled pronounced himself the official King of Summer while promising to drop the first single off his upcoming album soon.By Lynn S.
- MusicTory Lanez Dropping Off A "Summer Anthem" With Tyga & Quavo Next WeekThe hype is real. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDo J. Cole, Young Thug, & Travis Scott Have A Song On The Way?Looks like J. Cole, Young Thug, and Travis Scott have penned a "new summer anthem."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKid Ink Drops Off A New Feel-Good Summer Anthem "Woop Woop"Kid Ink kicks off the summer with a new feel-good anthem called "Woop Woop."By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentWhat Will Be The Song Of The Summer?With the summer about to pop off, it's time to vote for the essential 2018 summer anthem. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDJ Khaled's "I'm The One" Is Certified PlatinumHe does it again!!By Matt F
- NewsJumpinKaiydo just released "Jumpin."By hnhh
- NewsFuture Says New DJ Khaled & Jay Z Record Is "Going To F*ck Da Summer Up"Future says Jay Z is going to "f*ck da summer up" on new record with DJ Khaled.By Kevin Goddard