Sexyy Red Helps Caldwell Craft A Club-Ready Genre Mix On New Single "Beer And Baddies"

There are country tinges, Jersey club-style kicks, regal strings, and even more on this Caldwell and Sexyy Red link-up.

Sexyy Red may think that she's the most hated femcee, but her peers in the industry certainly respect her ability to make a banger. Of course, that's not to downplay the talents of Caldwell, the rising country, pop, and rap-adjacent artist fusing all those genres together on their new collab "Beer And Baddies." You may have already heard him link up with Fivio Foreign on the track "Get Out The Way," whose genre fusions also translate to this latest single. Rather than New York drill, "Beer And Baddies" mixes Caldwell's drawl with Jersey club kicks and dramatic strings to make a pretty bizarre but nonetheless impactful club banger.

When compared to other country and rap fusions, though, this song sets itself apart thanks to the creativity of the genre fusions themselves, as you can't deny they are unique even if they might not be up your alley. Usually it's just throwing a trap drum loop on some country instrumentation, but "Beer And Baddies" goes the extra mile with it and includes charismatic performances from Sexyy Red and Caldwell alike. Also, the track seems to sample the classic 2 Live Crew cut "Hoochie Mama."

With all this in mind, it will be exciting to see what Caldwell comes through with next, as "Beer And Baddies" might be his most idiosyncratic material yet. Sexyy Red has other collabs to celebrate and will probably drop many more bangers in 2025 at her rapid pace. She has other obstacles to handle, but this track gives her the energy to do so.

Caldwell & Sexyy Red's "Beer And Baddies"

Quotable Lyrics
Left my baby daddy 'lone, this a no hater zone,
Now I'm twerking, showing this thong, the weed be having me gone,
Mini skirts, never long, I'm turning, turning on,
Bae, this ain't no regular s**t, this a badonkadonk

