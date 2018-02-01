excitement
- Music VideosTrippie Redd Releases Whimsical "Excitement" Video With PARTYNEXTDOORTrippie Redd's new video for "Excitement" with PARTYNEXTDOOR has arrived.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Teases New Single With PartyNextDoorThis Friday, Trippie Redd and PartyNextDoor are set to connect for a new single this Friday. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsAkademiks Breaks His Chair In Excitement After Receiving Drake ShoutoutAfter Drake gave him a shoutout on Instagram live, DJ Akademiks went so ham with excitement that he actually broke his chair. By Lynn S.
- SportsSteve Ballmer Gets Way Too Excited At Clippers Opener And Rips Shirt: WatchBallmer is the most energetic owner in sports.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Hypes Up Lakers Fans With Some Opening Night ExcitementIt's finally back.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentAlicia Keys & Swizz Beatz' Sons Unimpressed With Her Grammy Hosting Gig: WatchThey are hardly concerned about the event.By Zaynab
- MusicIggy Azalea Says Her Next Album "Sh*ts On 95%" Of Her Previous MaterialThe Aussie is pumped.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B's "So Excited" For Global Citizen Fest; First Performance Since Giving BirthCardi B's debut performance since giving birth is just days away. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Mario Kart" Will Be Available On Smartphones Next YearNintendo has confirmed this exciting news.
By David Saric