Things have shaken up in Texas after it was announced that the Spurs released Josh Primo following troublesome allegations. Primo is a newer name to the league, but both he and the San Antonio team looked forward to a promising future. However, those plans were thwarted after the 19-year-old faced accusations of exposing himself to multiple women.

This came as a shock, especially considering ESPN reported that the Spurs “had recently picked up the $4.3 million 2023-24 option on Primo’s contract.”

It was also stated over the weekend that one of the women who put forth accusations against Primo has retained an attorney, Tony Buzbee. If his name looks familiar, it is because Buzbee also worked with several of the women who filed lawsuits against Deshaun Watson during his sexual misconduct scandal.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo said in a statement. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

This scandal doesn’t mean that other teams aren’t still eyeing the teen baller; it has been reported that Primo may not be out for the count, but interested teams will have to make some fancy maneuvering behind the scenes in order to add him to their roster.

Via ESPN: “To claim Primo, a team would need the available cap space or a traded player exception significant enough to absorb his $4.1 million salary this year. It would also owe him the $4.3 million on his contract for 2023-2024.”

Still, details regarding the specificity of the allegations against Primo are unclear, other than one woman was reportedly on staff. It is also unknown if any of the accusers plan to file lawsuits.

