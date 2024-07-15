Lil Woody Draws Big Laughs During "20 V 1" Dating Show Appearance

Lil Woody asked one of the contestants about taking a charge.

Lil Woody is someone who has become a bit famous as of late thanks to the YSL Trial. Overall, Woody was someone who had to take the stand. In fact, there was quite a bit of controversy surrounding his testimony. There were allegations that he was being coerced by the state to give testify and it even led to the arrest of both Woody and Young Thug's lawyer. Since that time, Woody has been out and about, enjoying some of his newfound fame.

For instance, Lil Woody was a recent guest on 20 V 1. For those of you who don't know, this is a popular YouTube dating show in which 20 men are 20 women compete to go on a date with one man or woman. Typically, clips from these shows go viral, and there have been some big celebrities on the program. Woody was the latest bachelor, and there is no doubt that his humor was shining through during the episode. In the clip below, you can see Woody draw big laughs as he interacts with one of the contestants.

Lil Woody Is A Bit Picky

In the clip, he tells the contestant that he isn't really rocking with her tattoos. Furthermore, he went on to note that he is someone wants a girl who will take a charge for him. When she says that she wouldn't do that, he immediately tells her to leave. Laughs could be heard in the background, and now, his appearance on the show is beginning to get some traction online.