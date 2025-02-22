50 Cent Reacts To Diddy’s Lawyer Jumping Ship Amid Legal Battle

BY Caroline Fisher 185 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Diddy Lawyer Jumping Ship Hip Hop News
Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent and actor Chris Tucker look on during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, 50 Cent took to Instagram to troll Diddy after his lawyer filed a motion to be dismissed from his case.

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to airing his opinions online, especially when it comes to his longtime foe Diddy. The Bad Boy founder is currently wrapped up in a messy legal battle, awaiting trial the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was arrested last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and is facing various lawsuits from people accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse.

Fif takes every opportunity he can to throw shade amid all of this, and this week was no exception. Recently, it was reported that Diddy's attorney Anthony Ricco filed a motion to be dismissed from the case. "Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs," his written statement reads. "It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested." In an Instagram post shared yesterday, 50 Cent reacted to the news, questioning what exactly this could mean.

Read More: Lil Meech Is Unfazed By 50 Cent's Trolling During Miami Outing With Rick Ross & Floyd Mayweather

50 Cent & Big Meech's Beef

"Wait the lawyer want to quit, what's going on here," he asked. While Ricco's filing didn't specify why he wants out of the case, sources recently provided TMZ with some more insight. According to them, Diddy's team allegedly had a disagreement about how they should handle his sex trafficking accusations. Allegedly, Ricco also believed they wouldn't be ready to go to trial in May, and thought they should ask the judge for more time to prepare. His co-counsel allegedly disagreed, and instead wanted to move forward with the trial as planned.

Diddy is far from the only person 50 Cent is trolling these days, however. He's also been wrapped up in a heated feud with Big and Lil Meech lately, and has taken various shots at each of them online in recenty days. He even recently accused Lil Meech of doing drugs on the set of BMF, alleging that he sent him to rehab.

Read More: 50 Cent & Akon Get Their Alleged Dirty Laundry Aired Out By Stripper's Wild Story

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Lil Meech Beef Origin Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Reveals Origin Of Messy Lil Meech Beef After Boosie Badazz Comes To Actor’s Defense 1.9K
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest Music Diddy Lawyer Refuses To "Continue" Defense And Quits Trafficking Case 1267
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert Music 50 Cent Laughs Off Young Buck's Warning About Trolling Big Meech 4.9K
Lil Meech 50 Cent Miami Rick Ross Floyd Mayweather Hip Hop News Pop Culture Lil Meech Is Unfazed By 50 Cent's Trolling During Miami Outing With Rick Ross & Floyd Mayweather 1176