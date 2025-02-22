50 Cent Reacts To Diddy’s Lawyer Jumping Ship Amid Legal Battle

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to airing his opinions online, especially when it comes to his longtime foe Diddy. The Bad Boy founder is currently wrapped up in a messy legal battle, awaiting trial the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was arrested last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and is facing various lawsuits from people accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse.

Fif takes every opportunity he can to throw shade amid all of this, and this week was no exception. Recently, it was reported that Diddy's attorney Anthony Ricco filed a motion to be dismissed from the case. "Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs," his written statement reads. "It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested." In an Instagram post shared yesterday, 50 Cent reacted to the news, questioning what exactly this could mean.

50 Cent & Big Meech's Beef

"Wait the lawyer want to quit, what's going on here," he asked. While Ricco's filing didn't specify why he wants out of the case, sources recently provided TMZ with some more insight. According to them, Diddy's team allegedly had a disagreement about how they should handle his sex trafficking accusations. Allegedly, Ricco also believed they wouldn't be ready to go to trial in May, and thought they should ask the judge for more time to prepare. His co-counsel allegedly disagreed, and instead wanted to move forward with the trial as planned.