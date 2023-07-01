During a recent interview, Lil Tjay discussed his relationship with Ice Spice. Rumors that the two were rumored to be romantically involved began earlier this year. Lil Tjay had gifted her a six figure watch on Valentine’s Day, leading fans to speculate. Despite the extravagant gesture, he denies being anything more than good friends with the “Munch” rapper. The interviewer asks about the rumors, claiming that they might have been fueled by the lyrics of their collaboration, “Gangsta Boo.” He again denies them, explaining that they’re simply from the same part of town.

“She’s from across the street,” he says, noting that they both come from the Bronx, “That’s my friend.” He then addresses the $150K watch, claiming he was simply “on some ‘welcome to New York.'” In the interview, Lil Tjay also reveals that he met Ice Spice the day before he was shot last year. “I met Ice the day before I got shot,” he begins, “literally the day before.” He then explains that Ice Spice had even told him he was “lackin'” and “movin’ crazy” when they met up in 2022. He additionally recounts meeting Ice Spice in his track “June 22nd.”

Read More: Lil Tjay & Ice Spice Perform “Gangsta Boo” Live For The First Time In NYC: Video

Lil Tjay Reveals He Met Ice Spice The Day Before He Was Shot

Lil Tjay dropped “June 22nd” last month, alongside a dramatic accompanying music video. The rapper was shot seven times on June 22, 2022, and was rushed into life-saving surgery in New Jersey. In the music video, he’s shown meeting up with Ice Spice in a recording studio. “Tryna sign sh*t, it’s the day I met Ice Spice / She came through lookin’ nice but I was thinkin’, ‘What’s the price?,” he raps.

The duo later dropped their collaboration “Gangsta Boo,” which appears on Ice Spice’s Like..? EP. TMZ Hip Hop also reported earlier this year that the two weren’t involved with each other romantically, claiming that Lil Tjay only gave her the pricey jewelry to celebrate the collab.

Read More: Ice Spice & Lil Tjay Reportedly Just Friends Despite Valentine’s Day Gift

[Via][Via]