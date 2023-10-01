Shordie Shordie Delivers Beatdown To Fan Throwing Gang Signs: Watch

A fan recently learned the hard way that you don't mess with Shordie Shordie. During a recent concert, Shordie stopped performing when he spotted a man in the front row throwing up gang signs and waving a red bandana. The visible unimpressed rapper stared down the fan before rocking him with a right hook. As the man fell to the ground, Shordie and a friend could be seen hitting him at least four more times before the man was escorted from the venue by security. After taking a few moments to compose himself, Shordie continued with his concert. However, he took a moment to yell "What I look like, don't ever bang on me," at the man.

The Baltimore native is part of the hip-hop trio Peso Da Mafia with his brother and cousin. His best known hits include "Money Man" and "Betchua". In 2022, his More Than Music Pt. 2 album included features from Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan. The situation regarding the altercation is a developing story.

DA Defends Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence

In a similar vein, there has been a lot of talk of criminality in rap lately. Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who has received a national spotlight for her role in prosecuting Young Thug and Donald Trump, recently defended her choice to submit rap lyrics as evidence. “I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m going to use it. I’m going to continue to do that; people can continue to be angry about it. I have some legal advice: Don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used. Or at least get out of my county. I’m not targeting anyone, but you do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it. Which you do as a form of intimidation, and not be held responsible,” Williams told reporters at the start of September.

Two notable examples of Willis submitting rap lyrics as evidence came in August. Willis submitted the music of members of the Drug Rich gang, who were accused of targeting the houses of rich and notable residents of Atlanta. Meanwhile, Willis also submitted Young Thug lyrics as evidence in the ongoing YSL RICO trial.

