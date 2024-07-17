Lil Kim & Antonio Brown Lock Lips During Wild Night Out

It looks like things could be heating up between Lil Kim and Antonio Brown.

Lil Kim and Antonio Brown recently linked up for an NYC yacht party, and needless to say, things got steamy. Throughout the evening, the two of them were spotted getting handsy, kissing, and more. They appeared to sit next to each other in a VIP section at the event, hosted by music manager Big Fendi.

Of course, as clips and photos of their endeavors make their rounds online, fans are growing curious about what this could mean for their relationship status. At the time of writing, it's unclear whether or not this was a one-off thing or the start of something serious. Either way, supporters in 2Cool2Blog's comments section are split. Many can agree, however, that they definitely didn't see this on their 2024 bingo cards.

Lil Kim & Antonio Brown Turn Up The Heat At Yacht Party

While most commenters are here for the apparent romance, others are wondering what happened with their former partners. Earlier this year, Lil Kim seemingly debuted her relationship with 24-year-old artist Tayy Brown. She received plenty of backlash for their age gap, and they now appear to have gone their separate ways. As for Brown, he hopped on social media to ask his ex Keyshia Cole to "come back" to him in May amid drama with her boyfriend Hunxho.