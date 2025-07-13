Former "Seinfeld" Writer Larry Charles Recalls Positive Memories Of Working With Kanye West

BY Devin Morton 163 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kanye-west-larry-charles-page-six-hip-hop-news
TOPSHOT - US rapper and producer Kanye West gestures upon arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 11, 2025. Kanye West will hold a concert in Shanghai on July 12. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Larry Charles joins fans and critics alike as the latest person to reveal they miss the old Kanye in a new interview with Page Six.

Kanye West has been in the headlines lately for his antisemitic comments and other controversies. But there was a time that he was "sweet, funny, [and] self-aware," according to former Seinfeld writer Larry Charles.

Charles recently spoke exclusively to The New York Post (via Page Six) about his experiences with West. According to Charles, West was exploited by Hollywood, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He believes that led to West going down the path he has.

“He’s a golden goose and golden gooses in Hollywood are exploited,” he told the Post. “Nobody steps up to help them and take them out of the limelight for a while, and get them the help they need. Instead, they continue to exploit them because they can make so much money.”

Charles worked with Kanye West on a TV show in 2008 titled A Little Inappropriate. It did not see the light of day. The show was set to air on HBO, with a similar premise to the hit series Curb Your Enthusiasm. The writer recalled a man with a very different personality than the one fans know today. "He was like a sweet, funny, self-aware guy. He was very loose — this is pre-Kardashians," he said. “[West] was constantly telling me funny stories about putting his foot in his mouth and having to apologize.”

Read More: Drake Kicks Off Day 3 of Wireless Festival With The Preview Of A New Central Cee Collab Dropping Friday

Kanye West Shanghai
Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2022. After the finalization of the divorce, West married model Bianca Censori in December 2022. The pair have been in a relationship ever since. They recently traveled to Shanghai so West could deliver a stadium show.

Because there were no immediate reports about his conduct, it seemed as if the show went as well as fans could have hoped. However, West's show was actually marred by tech issues, a late start, and an early exit, as he sped through several of his greatest hits while the crowd chanted "refund" as he got on stage. West's scheduled appearance at Slovakia's Rubicon Festival drew so much criticism that promoters canceled the event entirely.

Back in the United States, he faces a lawsuit from former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, who recently amended her sexual harassment complaint to include new allegations of sexual assault.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert 609
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.4K
kanye west Music Kanye West’s Alleged Mother-In-Law "Kink" & Rape Allegations: Breaking Down Ex-Yeezy Employee's Lawsuit   2.5K
Comments 0