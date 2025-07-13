Former "Seinfeld" Writer Larry Charles Recalls Positive Memories Of Working With Kanye West

Kanye West has been in the headlines lately for his antisemitic comments and other controversies. But there was a time that he was "sweet, funny, [and] self-aware," according to former Seinfeld writer Larry Charles.

Charles recently spoke exclusively to The New York Post (via Page Six) about his experiences with West. According to Charles, West was exploited by Hollywood, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He believes that led to West going down the path he has.

“He’s a golden goose and golden gooses in Hollywood are exploited,” he told the Post. “Nobody steps up to help them and take them out of the limelight for a while, and get them the help they need. Instead, they continue to exploit them because they can make so much money.”

Charles worked with Kanye West on a TV show in 2008 titled A Little Inappropriate. It did not see the light of day. The show was set to air on HBO, with a similar premise to the hit series Curb Your Enthusiasm. The writer recalled a man with a very different personality than the one fans know today. "He was like a sweet, funny, self-aware guy. He was very loose — this is pre-Kardashians," he said. “[West] was constantly telling me funny stories about putting his foot in his mouth and having to apologize.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2022. After the finalization of the divorce, West married model Bianca Censori in December 2022. The pair have been in a relationship ever since. They recently traveled to Shanghai so West could deliver a stadium show.

Because there were no immediate reports about his conduct, it seemed as if the show went as well as fans could have hoped. However, West's show was actually marred by tech issues, a late start, and an early exit, as he sped through several of his greatest hits while the crowd chanted "refund" as he got on stage. West's scheduled appearance at Slovakia's Rubicon Festival drew so much criticism that promoters canceled the event entirely.