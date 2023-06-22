LeBron James and Rihanna have been very good friends for a very long time. Overall, there were even rumors back in the day that Rihanna had a thing for James. However, that never actually materialized and was mostly a narrative pushed by fans. Either way, they have been friendly for a long time, even if they haven’t seen each other in a while. The two live very busy lives. Firstly, LeBron has an NBA career that always has him on the move. Secondly, Rihanna is a massive artist who runs a super successful business.

Additionally, Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child with ASAP Rocky. Overall, this is a very joyous occasion for the artist. She has been proudly rocking her baby bump and has shown it off everywhere she goes. This was also true in Paris this past week as she got to enjoy fashion week. She was there with ASAP Rocky, who has been referring to her as his wife. As it turns out, while there, she actually got to run into LeBron.

LeBron James & Rihanna

In the video above, you can see what this meeting of the minds looked like. Overall, they seemed extremely happy to see each other. Moreover, LeBron rubbed her baby bump and seemed very excited for her. Ultimately, this was a meet-up of two of the most famous people in the world. Furthermore, it must be a nice time for LeBron, who gets to take some much-needed time off after his 20th season in the NBA. Unfortunately, the video cuts off pretty quickly, so we don’t get to see the rest of the interaction.

Either way, it is nice to see these two friends reunited, even if for a short time. Perhaps her and Rocky can come out to some Lakers games next year. With the offseason on the horizon, the Lakers have an opportunity to get a whole lot better. Let us know what you think of this meetup, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world and beyond.

