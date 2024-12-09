Trae Young Joins Jordan Brand

Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks' three-time NBA All-Star, has officially joined the Jordan Brand family. In his seventh season, Young makes the highly anticipated transition after parting ways with adidas earlier this year. This move solidifies his status as one of the league’s premier athletes and brings fresh excitement to the Jordan Brand roster. Speculation about Young’s next sneaker deal began when he was spotted sporting a mix of brands during preseason workouts. His rotations included his former adidas signature models, the Air Jordan 39, and even ANTA sneakers.

However, in recent weeks, he has exclusively laced up in the Air Jordan 39 during games, signaling a clear shift toward the Jumpman. Off the court, Young has also embraced Jordan Brand apparel, including a standout moment featuring the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.” Jordan Brand’s announcement marks a significant addition to its roster, which already includes stars like Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson. While there’s no confirmation yet of a Trae Young signature sneaker under the brand, the possibility of such a release has already sparked excitement among fans. Known for his electrifying playstyle and cultural impact, Young is poised to bring a unique energy to the Jordan Brand lineup.

Jordan Brand's Newest Athlete

Young shared his enthusiasm about joining the iconic brand, calling it a "full circle moment." Reflecting on his childhood, he recalled feeling invincible every time he laced up a pair of Jordans, saying, “As a kid, I always puffed out my chest a bit more when I had my Jordans on.” Now, as an official member of the Jordan family, he described the opportunity as both an honor and a dream come true.