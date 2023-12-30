French Montana Unveils "Mac & Cheese 5" Cover Art

French Montana took inspiration from his home country of Morocco for the recently-unveiled Mac & Cheese 5 album cover. Moreover, the mixtape– which will end the Mac & Cheese series that defined much of his rise and his career– is set to release on January 5. One week before this on Friday (December 29), the South Bronx rapper took to social media to share this new cover along with WORLDSTAR, and fans seem pretty excited for the effort. However, others expressed concern for the image's presumed reference to satanic one-eye imagery or the Illuminati, which is definitely reading way too deeply into it.

What's more is that French Montana is really balling out a lot these days in the lead-up to this new project's release, as he wants to get into a celebratory mood. For example, he recently showed off his pricey and stylish fit at a recent NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. Many fans noticed the "No Stylist" MC's Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, which he said in the video in question that they cost him $200K. That's a ridiculous bag for some shoes, but when you're as successful as he is, you can afford the indulgences every once in a while.

French Montana's Mac & Cheese 5 Cover Art

In addition to the standard flexing, French Montana is also reflecting on the most definitive parts of his career that he wants to continue to represent. During a recent appearance on Fame & Flavor with food influencer Cugine, the culinary star asked him what the "Coke" in "Coke Boys" stands for. According to the 39-year-old, the title and label name (which was previously named Cocaine City Records) actually stands for "Creation Of Kings Everywhere." That's a worthwhile pursuit to champion, albeit a cheeky dodge of the more obvious interpretation.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this Mac & Cheese 5 cover and whether or not there are any occult references here? Also, what did you think of his Lil Baby-assisted single "Okay" to kick off the lead-up to it? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on French Montana, check back in with HNHH.

