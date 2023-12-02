French Montana Reveals What The "Coke" In Coke Boys Really Means

During a recent episode of Fame & Flavor, French Montana revealed what the "coke" in Coke Boyz really stands for. He and food influencer Cugine prepared some black truffle mac & cheese in honor of the Moroccan-American rapper's upcoming mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5. The eagerly-anticipated project is slated for release at the beginning of next year.

At one point in the cooking process, Cugine explained to French Montana that "farina" means "flour" in Italian. He also went on to ask the artist where he got the name Coke Boys. “Coke Boys stand for ‘Creation Of Kings Everywhere,'” he then stated. “You sure it’s not farina, farina?” Cugine asked, tapping his nose to insinuate it could actually mean cocaine. “Nah, nah," French Montana replied. "No one’s being indicted here,” Cugine later added.

French Montana Claims "Coke" Stands For "Creation Of Kings Everywhere"

Elsewhere in the video, the duo also discussed French Montana's upcoming mixtape, and the performer revealed that it's jam-packed with high-profile features. He says that Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, and more will make appearances. He unveiled a teaser trailer for the project earlier this week, letting fans know that it's scheduled for release on January 5, 2024. "Mac n cheese 5 january 5th [calendar emoji] [exclamation mark emoji]," he captioned the trailer. "LETS FINISH WHAT WE STARTED [newspaper emoji] This one for the books ! [wave emoji] [surfer emoji] #freemaxb #foreverchinx."

The trailer for the fifth installment of his Mac & Cheese series also arrived alongside a preview of a new track and music video. "Hard life," he begins the intro. "Excuses gon’ make today easy, but tomorrow hard. Discipline gon’ make today hard, but tomorrow easy." The project will follow his collaborative Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, Coke Boys 6, which they dropped in January of this year. What do you think of French Montana revealing that "coke" stands for "Creation Of Kings Everywhere?" Are you surprised by his explanation? What did you think it meant? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

