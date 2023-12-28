French Montana Reveals Shocking Amount He Spent On Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collab

French Montana is by no means balling on a budget.

French Montana is most certainly an artist with a whole lot of money. Overall, you don't get to his level in the game without acquiring some serious bread. He is someone who has dropped a ton of hits and he has some massive mixtapes as well. He is gearing up for a new release, and as you can imagine, his fans are excited. However, before that, he is having a bit of fun. For instance, the rapper was at the Brooklyn Nets game last night. The team got blown out at home to the Milwaukee Bucks, however, it was a fun night regardless.

During the game, French decided to take to social media and flex his outfit. In the video below, you can see that the rapper was showing off his sneakers. The pair in question was the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration. Of course, this is a shoe that contains the iconic LV pattern all over an equally iconic shoe. However, as French reveals, he spent a lot of money to get them. More specifically, he spent a whopping $200K, which is truly absurd. For some, that is more than the value of their entire home.

French Montana Speaks

Overall, anything that has to do with Louis Vuitton is going to cost a lot of money. At this point, that is just par for the course. However, $200K for some shoes is still a whole lot of money. That said, considering how rare these are and how valuable they are on the resale market, this kind of makes sense. Whether or not French has any buyer's remorse, is unknown at this point. However, the fact remains that if you want these shoes, you may just have to take out a business loan.

