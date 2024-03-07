French Montana Fails To Crack Top 10 As Alleged Vinyl Scam Gets Exposed Online

The first week numbers for Mac & Cheese 5 were less than expected.

French Montana is someone who has been around in the music industry for a long time. Overall, he has built up a ton of relationships. Consequently, he usually able to get some big names on his albums. Although the perception of him online has been negative, he still has a lot of fans. Moreover, his peers have a lot of respect for him, which tends to go a long way. Unfortunately, French is receiving quite a bit of scrutiny right now stemming from his latest release, Mac & Cheese 5.

Firstly, French was called out for creating numerous versions of his album. These versions contained acapella, instrumentals, and even sped-up variations of his songs. Moreover, there was a "Versions" version that contained 126 songs. Fans found it to be utterly absurd, and he was dragged on social media. Furthermore, according to HipHopDX, Twitter user Dro accused French of running a vinyl records scam. As the vinyl collector explained, French was running a promotion for $5 vinyls and they needed to be shipped by a certain date to count as sales. However, many buyers never received their packages, and those packages ended up in different states, and didn't even look like parcels that could have held a vinyl.

French Montana Falls Out Of Top 10

Originally, French Montana was on track for 56K units sold in the first week. However, as Chart Data reports, French has now sold 34K and will be outside of the Billboard Top 10. He ended up in 14th place, and there are rumblings that the 20K dip in sales was the result of his vinyls being disqualified. As it stands, Billboard has yet to offers any remarks on the situation.

Let us know what you thought of Mac & Cheese 5, in the comments section down below. Did you enjoy the album or was it a disappointment? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

