Dallas Austin The Hitmaker: 7 Unforgettable Productions

Dallas Austin is responsible for many hits and classic songs over the decades. The highly successful producer and songwriter’s work also covers a plethora of genres. Since signing a production deal with Motown Records in 1989, he’s been a notable presence behind the scenes. As a rising producer, he struck gold after working on Cooleyhighharmony, the debut album of Boyz II Men.

Dallas Austin has produced and co-written hits for many famous acts. He has collaborated with TLC, Monica, Boyz II Men, Anastacia, and the Sugababes on numerous tracks. In addition to these, he’s the man behind songs like “Trick Me” by Kelis, “Secret” by Madonna, and “Just A Little While” by Janet Jackson.

“Unpretty” – TLC (1999)

TLC and Dallas Austin have worked together on many notable hits. One of these is the staple 1999 anthem, “Unpretty.” The Grammy-nominated track was the second single from the group’s third album, FanMail. “Unpretty” was produced entirely by Austin, and he co-wrote the song with group member, T-Boz. The song originated as a poem T-Boz wrote after she watched an episode of the tabloid talk show, Ricki Lake. Today, “Unpretty” is one of the group’s most iconic singles. The song embodies an important take on self-love and inner insecurities.

Read More: Q Parker Reveals Jermaine Dupri, Teddy Riley, & Dallas Austin Rejected 112

“Motownphilly” – Boyz II Men (1991)

Dallas Austin and Boyz II Men worked on a number of hits together, starting with the iconic group’s debut single, “Motownphilly.” Austin produced the song entirely. However, he co-wrote it with group members Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman, as well as with New Edition’s Michael Bivins. “Motownphilly” was Boyz II Men’s first musical foray into the world. The timeless song was met with critical acclaim, peaking at the third spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Don’t Let Me Get Me” – Pink (2002)

In February 2002, Pink released “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” an emotional rock song. The track was co-written with Dallas Austin, and is one of four hits the pair have worked on together. Austin also produced the song in its entirety. “Don’t Let Me Get Me” was featured on Pink’s sophomore album, Missundaztood. The track, which featured lyrics centered around low self-esteem, polarized critics upon release. However, the song was a commercial success, peaking at the eighth spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Read More: Dallas Austin Reveals Romance With Kim Porter Was Told Through “Drumline” Movie

“Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)” – Monica (1995)

Dallas Austin is the sole producer behind many hits, including Monica’s 1995 debut single, “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days).” The song, which featured on her debut album, Miss Thang, became a huge success. “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)” peaked at the second spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Since her debut, Dallas Austin and Monica have collaborated on a number of hits together. These include: “Ain’t Nobody,” “Street Symphony,” and the chart-topping “The Boy Is Mine.”

“Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)” – Blu Cantrell (2001)

“Hit ‘Em Up Style,” also known as ”Oops!,” is one of the most popular songs of 2001. Blu Cantrell’s debut single became an instant radio hit, eventually peaking at the Billboard Hot 100’s penultimate spot. Like many other hits attributed to Dallas Austin, he not only produced the single, but wrote it as well. “Hit ‘Em Up Style” also found moderate success in Europe, as well as Canada and Australia. The song’s lyrics encouraged women to pay back cheating men by ridding them of their finances and properties.

Read More: Dallas Austin Gets Called Out By Boyz II Men Singer After Calling Them “A**holes”

“Creep” – TLC (1994)

“Creep” remains one of the biggest hits linked to Dallas Austin. Not only did he produce the song, but he wrote it in its entirety. Austin became a sought-after writer for many women in music, owing his skills to seeing things from their perspective. The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned widespread acclaim for its lyrics. Furthermore, the music video for the song has become one of the most popular R&B videos of all time.

In an interview with Claudia Jordan on Out Loud with Claudia Jordan, Austin recounted how the song came to be. “…when I was writing for a girl, I knew how to write things they wouldn’t necessarily say on their sleeve but how they felt.” he said. “She would say, ‘I cheated on you. I didn’t want to but I just needed some attention. You weren’t there for me so I had to creep… You would have crept out too.”

“The Boy Is Mine” – Brandy and Monica (1998)

The iconic 1998 single, “The Boy Is Mine,” had all the markings of a sure fire hit. Brandy and Monica, both teen idols at the time of its release, were also rumored to be in a musical rivalry. This undoubtedly fueled the overwhelming success of the song. Darkchild and Brandy co-produced the timeless song alongside Austin. “The Boy Is Mine” was a chart-topper, spending 13 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. It is one of the biggest hits produced by Dallas Austin, and one of the most successful singles in Billboard history.



[via]