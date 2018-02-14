dallas austin
- MusicDallas Austin The Hitmaker: 7 Unforgettable ProductionsThe man behind several R&B classics.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsDallas Austin Wanted To "Kill Everybody" After Learning Ex Chilli Was Dating UsherUsher was his friend & Chilli was the mother of his son, & when they got together, Austin remembered it being a "painful" and "crazy" time.By Erika Marie
- MusicJermaine Dupri Reflects On "Tone Def" Singers At "Making The Band" AuditionJermaine Dupri was one of many famous guests ho stopped by to help Diddy pick and choose his next set of "Making the Band" talent.By Erika Marie
- GossipDallas Austin Calls Monica "Ghetto," Says She Punched Brandy In The FaceThe boy is whose?By Erika Marie
- BeefDallas Austin Gets Called Out By Boyz II Men Singer After Calling Them "A**holes"Austin also said they dissed Babyface when he visited them in the studio.By Erika Marie
- MusicPharrell & Usher Co-Host Star-Studded, Roller Rink Private PartyThey were kicking off their big Virginia Beach weekend.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentDallas Austin Reveals Romance With Kim Porter Was Told Through "Drumline" MovieTheir love story inspired the film.By Zaynab
- Music VideosRemy Ma Drops Off "Melanin Magic" Video With Chris BrownRemy Ma celebrates women and self-love in the Chris Brown-featured "Melanin Magic."By Alex Zidel