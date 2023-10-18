Brian May Net Worth 2023: What Is The Queen Legend Worth?

Brian May, the legendary lead guitarist of the iconic rock band Queen, has a net worth estimated to be around $260 million US dollars as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such wealth, and what other achievements define his illustrious career?

Born Brian Harold May on July 19, 1947, in Hampton, London, Brian's journey into the world of music began early. He formed his first band, 1984, during his time at Hampton Grammar School. However, in 1970, when he teamed up with Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor, the legendary band Queen was born. With hits like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," and "The Show Must Go On," Queen quickly rose to global fame, solidifying Brian's place as one of the greatest guitarists in rock history.

Interestingly, Brian's talents aren't limited to music. He holds a PhD in Astrophysics from Imperial College London. His work in stereoscopy, a technique for creating depth illusions, is noteworthy, leading to several book publications. Moreover, he co-founded Asteroid Day with esteemed astrophysicists to raise awareness about asteroids and their potential impact on Earth.

Brian's passion extends to animal rights. He founded the Save Me Trust, campaigning against fox hunting and badger culling in the UK. On the personal front, after facing challenges like severe depression and a near-death experience due to a heart attack, Brian remains an active advocate for mental health and animal welfare.

Even after the tragic death of Freddie Mercury in 1991, Queen's legacy continued. Brian's contributions to the band's writing and composing grew with each album. He also explored side projects, releasing solo albums and collaborating with other artists. In recent years, Brian and Roger Taylor teamed up with Adam Lambert, touring and keeping Queen's music alive for new generations.

Brian May's net worth is a testament to his unparalleled talent, dedication, and diverse interests. From rocking the world's biggest stages to advocating for animal rights and delving deep into the universe's mysteries, Brian May is a legend in every sense.