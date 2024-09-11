Frankie Beverly, Iconic Soul Singer, Dies At 77

Fans are mourning the death of Frankie Beverly.

Frankie Beverly, the legendary soul and funk singer known for leading the band, Maze, has died at the age of 77. His death comes after embarking on a farewell tour, earlier this year. The Beverly family confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way," the Beverly family said. “This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly. He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all.”

Frankie Beverly Performs During Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 3: Frankie Beverly and Maze close out the 2005 Essence Festival at the New Orleans Superdome on July 3, 2005, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In response to the post, fans flooded the comments section with tributes to the late singer. "He left this world just the way he may have wanted with a farewell tour as if he [knew] the day was near. You will forever be in our hearts," one user wrote. DJ Premier chimed in to say: "We honor and praise your great existence!!! Thank you for everything you blessed us with."

Frankie Beverly's Family Confirms His Passing

Beverly's career took off after he met Marvin Gaye in San Francisco in the early 1970s. The legendary singer brought him on tour and even suggested the name Maze for his band. Over the decades, he released nine Gold albums and numerous popular singles. Check out the statement on Beverly's family on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Frankie Beverly on HotNewHipHop.