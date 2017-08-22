best of
- MusicJadakiss Revered After Dominant Verzuz Performance: Fans ReactAfter a scene-stealing performance during last night's Verzuz, Jadakiss was swiftly championed across Twitter and beyond. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentRoddy Ricch's Best Songs (So Far)Roddy Ricch's top 21 best songs from his career thus far.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentKid Cudi's Albums, RankedRetracing the full-length highs and lows of Scott Mescudi’s collection.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentJada Pinkett-Smith's Best Red Table Talk InterviewsWe round up the best of the Red Table Talk series with Jada Pinkett-Smith.By E Gadsby
- Original ContentTop 30 Best Kid Cudi SongsThe best of the best from music’s most beloved martian, Kid Cudi.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentDetroit's Contested Top 5: Looking Beyond EminemPicking favorites is a subjective experience in the city of Detroit.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSupreme Beats Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton For Biggest Logo Of The YearAlso, CELINE dropped the áccent.By Brynjar Chapman
- Original ContentTop 10 Career-Making Verses10 verses that put now-famous rappers on the map. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicJacquees: The Essential RemixesFrom "Trip" to "Girls Love Rihanna," Jacquees' remixes never disappoint. By Nicole Fee
- SportsLaVar Ball Says Bronny Jr "Not Good Enough" For JBA: "He Got To Try Out"LaVar Ball says the JBA is already a step above the NCAA in terms of quality.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentThe Best Of Kevin Gates' "Luca Brasi"Kevin Gates is set to make a major comeback.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- Original ContentEach Brockhampton Member’s Best VerseEvery Brockhampton member brings something special. By Vince Rick
- Original ContentTop 25 Hip-Hop & R&B Albums Of 2018 So FarWe count down some of the best hip-hop and r'n'b albums we've heard in 2018, so far.By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentTop 9 Hip-Hop & R&B EPs Of 2018 So FarWe ranked our favorite EPs of 2018 so far.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- Original ContentTop 25 Best Jay-Z Songs Of All TimeJay-Z's legendary career has yielded an endless supply of timeless classics. By Brendan Bures
- Original Content10 Essential YFN Lucci TracksA run down some of YFN Lucci's most essential deep cuts, for new fans and old.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentTop 50 Best Kanye West SongsA ranking of Kanye West's 50 best songs.
By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentTop 35 Best Drake SongsA list of Drake's 35 best songs, ever.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentTop 25 Best 50 Cent Songs50 Cent's best songs ever, definitively, no questions asked. Right? By Willie T. Plaza
- Original ContentTop 25 Best Meek Mill Songs Of All TimeThe essential playlist from the venerable Philly rapper's sprawling catalog. #FreeMeek.By Harrison Tenpas
- MusicBest Future & Young Thug "Super Slimey" Quotable LyricsFuture and Young Thug deliver some dope one-liners.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentCelebrate 2Pac's Legacy With Our New Spotify PlaylistTupac's music lives on, 21 years later.By Matt F
- Original ContentTop 25 Best Eminem Songs Of All TimeAn extensive look at Eminem's twenty-five best songs of all time. By Mitch Findlay