- MusicT.I. Responds To Brian Tyree Henry Saying The Trap Music Museum Teaches How To "Cook Crack"T.I. has responded to Brian Tyree Henry saying that the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta is teaching people how to "cook crack."By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj & Cardi B Get Their Flowers, Thanks In Part To T.I.Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have earned new exhibits at the Atlanta Trap Music Museum.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureT.I. Isn't Going to Pit Cardi B Against Nicki Minaj: I Ain't Got To Choose A Side"T.I. called them both "queens."By Erika Marie
- GramT.I. & His Daughter Heiress Have A Message For Top Rapper CriticsThe Atlanta rapper ruffled a few feathers recently.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Unveils 3-Piece Nipsey Hussle Art Installation At Trap Music MuseumThe co-curated collective piece was completed just in time for Nipsey's birthday.By Erika Marie
- GramT.I. Hopes That "One Day" Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Can Collaborate"One step at a time."By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I.'s Trap Museum Lands In L.A. With Pop-Up Art InstallationIt'll be up in Hollywood for the next three weeks.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentHow Modern Hip-Hop's Disrespect Reflects The Spirit Of Punk MusicRather than following hip-hop's treasured code of conduct, today's rappers are echoing the early days of punk rock.
By Robert Blair
- MusicKodak Black Says T.I. Is Mad Because He Wanted "First Dibs" On Lauren LondonKodak Black is still wildin' out...By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Responds To Trap Museum Removal With DefianceKodak Black's "War of the Worlds" continues to intensify. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I.'s Trap Music Museum Removes Kodak Black ExhibitT.I.'s crusade against Kodak Black takes yet another turn. By Mitch Findlay