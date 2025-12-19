YesJulz Calls Out EKIN x Air Jordan 1 Low Controversy

YesJulz is calling out Jordan Brand after news surfaced about the EKIN x Air Jordan 1 Low “Never Not Working,” a limited release capped at just 200 pairs. The controversy centers on the phrase “Never Not Working,” which YesJulz claims has long been tied to her personal brand and career.

Shortly after the first look circulated online, she reacted publicly, expressing frustration and disbelief that the phrase appeared without her involvement. The sneaker itself celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 and highlights the shared mindset between Michael Jordan and EKIN’s founders.

However, for YesJulz, the issue is not the shoe but the messaging. She has used “Never Not Working” for years as a personal mantra tied to hustle culture, music, and creative entrepreneurship. Seeing it attached to a Jordan collaboration reportedly caught her off guard. The situation quickly sparked debate online.

Some fans sympathized with YesJulz, pointing out how closely the phrase is associated with her public identity. Others argued that the slogan reflects a broader work ethic ethos rather than belonging to any one person.

Whether this leads to clarification or further tension remains to be seen. What is clear is that sneaker collaborations continue to blur lines between culture, branding, and ownership in ways that spark real reactions.

YesJulz Reaction

The EKIN x Air Jordan 1 Low features a black and white leather base with bold orange accents throughout. An orange heel panel adds immediate contrast.

Also a textured black Swoosh stands out against the white side panels. The midsole carries a slightly aged finish. Orange outsoles tie the look together cleanly.

Further, custom packaging elevates the presentation. The shoe feels rooted in classic Jordan DNA. Subtle details reward closer inspection. It looks wearable but clearly special.