Evilgiane & Guapo Drop The Perfect Trap Banger For Spooky Season With "Halloween Freestyle"

Evilgiane continues to be one of the most creative producers behind the boards.

As you can tell by the title of the track, it's got a spooky season vibe going on right down to the ominous cover art. The beat is extremely chilling thanks to the twinkly and ghoulish synth patches. Additionally, Guapo's cold and violent vocals and lyrics add some extra tension, upping the eeriness tenfold. The instrumental sounds like it was taken from an 80's horror movie's score. Evilgiane makes it sound dramatic, but he doesn't go over the top with it one bit. "HALLOWEEN FREESTYLE" is the first time these two have worked together, and it follows a series of releases from giane. He just dropped off a collab tape with Harto Falion called .BloOdY-gEeKeR* at the end of September. Additionally, the veteran had some singles with SADPONY and sniper2004 , as well as with Nourished by Time and Goner.

Their aren't many producers like evilgiane right now, and there may never be. The Yonkers, New York native now based in Brookyln has been shifting the culture in the underground scene for several years now. His Surf Gang collective has become one of the hottest things in that area of hip-hop thanks to their innovative production choices and unique performers. In fact, their sound has become so popular that evilgiane has been able to work with some of the mainstream powerhouses such as Kendrick Lamar , Baby Keem, Maxo Kream, and more. But in staying true to his roots, he's still experimenting with rising stars more often than not. Today, evilgiane is back with a new single "HALLOWEEN FREESTYLE," which features Houston rapper Guapo.

