- TVKim Kardashian's "American Horror Story" Character Getting Spin-Off Series From Ryan MurphyNegotiations are still taking place, but so far we do know the "sexy adult drama" will star Kim as an attorney inspired her own divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser.By Hayley Hynes
- TVRyan Murphy Net Worth 2023: What Is The "AHS" Creator Worth?Crafting iconic tales from "Glee" to "Pose," Ryan Murphy is the epic storyteller reshaping modern television.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera's Father Calls Out Ryan Murphy For Not Creating College Fund For Little Josey"Glee" co-creator Murphy vowed to set up the fund for Naya's son, but the late actress's father calls it "broken promises, fake outrage, hollow gestures."By Erika Marie
- TV"AHS" To Feature "Crazy, Erotic Sex" Scenes With Macaulay Culkin & Kathy Bates"American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy secured Macaulay Culkin for season 10 by promising he'd have "crazy, erotic sex" scenes with 71-year-old actress, Kathy Bates.By Lynn S.
- TVMacaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" For 10th SeasonMacaulay Culkin will soon join Katy Bates, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters on the anticipated season of "American Horror Story."By Erika Marie
- TVMonica Lewinsky Green Lights FX’s "New Impeachment: American Crime Story""New Impeachment" will give new perspective on famous scandal. By Noah C
- Original ContentThe Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2019From well-loved franchises to enticing new arrivals, there's no shortage of TV shows that demand your attention in 2019.By Robert Blair
- Entertainment"Black-ish" Creator Kenya Barris Lands Multimillion-Dollar Netflix DealKenya Barris will strictly be making flicks and series for Netflix. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNetflix & Ryan Murphy Strike Up $300 Million DealThat is one healthy salary.
