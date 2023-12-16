50 Cent's New El Chapo Takedown Series "The Twins" In Development

It looks like 50 Cent has yet another project in the works, this time a BET series about the takedown of El Chapo. The unscripted series will center around Margarito and Pedro Flores, twin brothers from Chicago who were once “the most prolific drug dealers in the city’s history.” They later worked with authorities to take down the notorious former drug lord.

The news follows the conclusion of the second season of Fif's podcast, Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord. The upcoming series, tentatively titled The Twins, is billed as a "companion" to the podcast according to Deadline. It's unclear exactly when fans can expect to see the new series, but it's safe to say they can't wait. Surviving El Chapo has been a massive success, scoring a Rockie Award nomination for Best Non-Fiction Podcast earlier this year.

50 Cent Has A New Project In The Works

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This is far from the only exciting thing 50 Cent has going on as of late, however. Earlier this week, it was announced that he's opened a new G-Unit Films and Television studio in Louisiana. He's leasing Millennium Studio in Shreveport, paying just over $2K per year on top of maintenance fees to use the space. Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor explained why the city council voted in favor of the deal amid the announcement. "We already know that 50 Cent is a mighty mogul in the entertainment business," she explained. "But, the residual effects for local businesses here is what's going to be felt. We have rebranded Shreveport in the entertainment industry, and now we are considering ourselves back again as an entertainment mecca."

Fif shared some photos of the building on Instagram in celebration, boasting about his latest endeavor. "All Roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television," he wrote. "G-unit studios Is officially in Louisiana. BOOM GLG." What do you think of 50 Cent working on a new TV series about the Flores brothers? Are you looking forward to watching The Twins? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

