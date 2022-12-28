50 Cent spoke about the making of his latest podcast, Surviving El Chapo, during a new interview with PEOPLE. 50 also explained shifting his focus to television over music in recent years.

“I like true crime, period, the entire genre,” 50 Cent told the outlet. “If you don’t read the news, if you’re not in the current events, [then you should]. I do.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: Actor/producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson attends For Your Consideration event For Starz’s ‘Power’ at The Jeremy Hotel on May 3, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The series focuses on Pedro and Margarito Flores and how they became the government informants who brought down El Chapo.

50’s co-host, Charlie Webster, also discussed the process of making the podcast with PEOPLE. Webster says the two would speak with the twins in a discreet “safe house” with security posted outside.

“We did speak to them separately, but to get them in this house, we thought it was so important to really show who they are by them being together,” he said.

Webster continued: “We also wanted to tell the reality of what so many young kids get brought up in and how it can turn out.”

“This is just the first one for me and Charlie,” 50 added. “You’re going to see more.”

As for music, 50 says that he’s got “new music ideas,” but has no plans on releasing anything as of now.

“I mean, I really enjoy the music,” Jackson says, “But the audience is changing. My core audience was in college in 2003. They’re grown now and they may have the drink that you would have in the nightclub in the privacy of their home now. They are my television viewership now. That’s who’s watching.”

50 Cent released his last album, Animal Ambition, back in 2014.

