- SongsMegan Thee Stallion Drops Exclusive Track "P*ssy Don't Lie" For Netflix's "Big Mouth" Season SevenThe new track is set to make waves as it becomes an integral part of the upcoming season. By Tallie Spencer
- StreetwearCardi B Shares "Hot Shit" Music Video, Twitter Debates Whether Ye Is Animated Or RealLil Durk also appeared in the visual, though he looked much more real than Yeezy did.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDisney+ Reveals Liam Neeson Will Return For Upcoming "Star Wars" Animated Series"Obi-Wan Kenobi," a new Disney+ original, premiered on the streamer earlier this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosMurda Beatz, YNW Melly, & Lil Durk Release Hilarious "Banana Split" VideoMurda Beatz and YNW Melly take over the vault with Lil Durk in the video for "Banana Split."By Alex Zidel
- AnticsTekashi 6ix9ine Shares Animated Photo Of Him SnitchingTekashi69 is truly embracing his newfound status as one of the most notorious snitches of all time.By Alex Zidel
- Gram6ix9ine Starts Off His Big Day With A Small ChangeTekashi 6ix9ine changes his avatar on Instagram to a new cartoon image of himself.By Alex Zidel
- TVStephen A. Smith Loses It On Max Kellerman Over LeBron James TakeWorking with Max can prove to be a handful.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearKanye West Pairs "Rick & Morty"-Inspired Hoodie With Fresh YeezysKanye is showing love to one of his favorite shows.By Alexander Cole
- TVQuavo To Executive Produce Animated Series For KidsSilly Rabbit, trap is for kids!By Noah C
- Entertainment"Magic: The Gathering" Netflix Original Series AnnouncedThe geeks shall inherit the Earth. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Batman: Hush" Trailer Debuts From DC UniverseWhat will happen when Batman meets Hush?By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Toy Story 4" Trailer Introduces Forky To The UniverseWatch the new trailer for "Toy Story 4."By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Trailer Is HereThe upcoming DC film receives an official trailer.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"SpongeBob Squarepants" Spin-Offs Are On The Way To NickelodeonNickelodeon's President is looking to introduce "SpongeBob" spin-offs to the network.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Peep's Mother Breaks Down "Runaway" Music VideoLiza Womack speaks on her experience directing Lil Peep's "Runaway" video.By Alex Zidel