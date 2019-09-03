Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" Video With Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign Is Here

"Hot Girl Summer" is filled with twerking and other legendary moments.

We all knew it was coming but finally, it's arrived. Megan Thee Stallion won an MTV Video Music Award for the song before the clip was even released and that's how you know it was about to pop. Has there been a female artist hotter than Megan Thee Stallion in the last few months? The answer is likely a no. The H-Town sensation continues levelling up and you know know that her fresh video is about to be trending in a few minutes.

The fun starts off when one particular hottie gets invited to what's being advertised as the best pool party of the entire summer. She can't quite figure out what she wants to wear, asking herself what Thee Stallion would rock to such a special event. Finally, she makes her way to the gettogether, which is all the way lit by the time she arrives. There are girls shaking their booties around the water, Juicy J turning up with some baddies, Nicki Minaj grinding up on her husband and Meg just doing her thing. As expected, this video is pretty freaking fun-filled.

Watch the video for "Hot Girl Summer" above, featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. What do you think of the pool party shenanigans?