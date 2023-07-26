Erica Banks Wants To Know If You’re “Poppin Or Not” On Her Saucy New Single

Just because she also happens to be a rap diva from the south, spitting bars about NSFW topics and flaunting her bodacious body, doesn’t mean that Erica Banks is a Megan Thee Stallion copycat. The former is doing what she can to brush off the allegations coming at her, namely from 1501 label head Carl Crawford, choosing to focus on what’s next in her career rather than getting caught up in the petty drama. She’s been giving updates on her relationship status via MTV’s Love & Hip-Hop, and earlier this week, Banks returned with a new single that’s perfect for a night out for a workout.

In “Poppin Or Not,” the Texas native calls out fake people leaving messages in her DMs while twerking in tiny white shorts and a barely-there bikini top. Her look comes complete with a Playboy letterman jacket, grills, and finally, weapon-like nails that only prove how serious she is about warning her haters. “Runnin’ your mouth on the net and I heard it, it’s cute,” she sassily spits.

Erica Banks Turns Up with Her Baddie Friends in “Poppin Or Not” Visual

The Jefe6K-produced visual isn’t the only new arrival we’ve seen from Banks lately. Her “Real Rap B**** (Poppin It)” landed earlier this month, on which she responded to Crawford’s shady comments about her being a “copycat.” Prior to that, the reality starlet also showed us her always-improving skills on her “Lose Control (Freestyle)” earlier in the summer.

Check out Erica Banks’ twerking skills in her “Poppin Or Not” music video above. Do you think that the 1501 Certified Entertainment artist has what it takes to reach Megan Thee Stallion’s level of fame? Let us know in the comments and find more HNHH release recommendations at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

They be all up in my DM

“Doin’ yo’ thang and I love what you doin'”

Girl get the f**k out my face with that s**t

They be fake in this b**ch and she want who I’m screwin’

