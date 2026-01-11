BMW From Tupac's 1996 Las Vegas Shooting Now Selling For $1.75 Million

The infamous murder of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur is still relevant today, with Duane "Keefe D" Davis' trial on those charges recently facing a delay. But a piece of history from his 1996 Las Vegas shooting after a Mike Tyson fight is coming back up for other reasons.

As listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas, the BMW that 2Pac was riding in when he was shot is now up for sale for a whopping $1.75 million. Per the listing, the 1996 BMW 7 Series sedan has been almost completely restored to its pre-shooting state, along with a fresh coat of paint. To be clear, 'Pac passed away days after the shooting in the hospital, not in the car itself.

According to the listing, this is the first time in history that the vehicle emerged for sale or for public display. Those handling the vehicle also replaced the wheels within the original wheels' same style. Whoever purchases the vehicle will also get documentation to verify these details and others, and it's currently on display in the Celebrity Cars Las Vegas showroom. Its most recent owner following multiple others is the one that commissioned the full restoration of the BMW.

Who Killed Tupac?

The mystery of Tupac Shakur's murder continues to captivate hip-hop audiences old and young. While various suspects and perpetrators have faced accusations in the past, there is still no official culprit for his death as determined by a court of law. That could change soon with Duane "Keefe D" Davis' trial, but we will see how that actually plays out. Davis spoke at length about his alleged role in the murder in the past, but he denied the charges against him.