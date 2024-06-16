Big Boss Vette Isn't Looking For Love On "Ice Me"

"Pretty Girls Walk" hitmaker Big Boss Vette is back and letting it be known what she wants from a man on "Ice Me."

Several ladies have dominated the rap game over the last few years, and Big Boss Vette knows all about the power of going viral. After her "Pretty Girls Walk" infiltrated the depths of social media and became an online firestorm, Vette is ready for her next big hit. No stranger to making fans stop and pay attention, the Missouri native returned this week with her explicit party single, "Ice Me." Like many of her raptress peers, Big Boss Vette didn't hold her tongue in lyrically describing what she wants from her partner.

Moreover, Vette teased this track on TikTok, which gained traction before its arrival. She has yet to announce if and when an accompanying visual will be delivered. However, Vette posted a video of her performing "Ice Me" on From The Block to Instagram. To further hype her single, which gives a nod to Waka Flocka Flame's "O Let's Do It," Vette shares posts from fans excitedly reposting her latest track.

Meanwhile, while she celebrates her career trajectory being on an uptick these days, there was a time when Big Boss Vette didn't know where her future would take her. After being shot in 2016, Vette decided it was time to make some life changes. “I’ve been through a lot of things. Pain and grief have been my biggest teachers,” she told St. Louis Magazine last year. It looks like she's putting those lessons into practice. Stream "Ice Me" below, and let us know what you think.

Big Boss Vette Turns Cold On "Ice Me"

Quotable Lyrics