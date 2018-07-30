cash app
- TechTech Exec Arrested In Connection With Deat Of Cash App's Bob LeeA shocking development has entered the Bob Lee case.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCash App Founder's 911 Call & Video Footage Of Him Seeking Help After Stabbing SurfaceBob Lee was stabbed in San Francisco and proceeded to ask for help before collapsing and passing away, according to the leaked call.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureElon Musk Reacts To Cash App Founder MurderElon Musk and others reacted to the untimely death of the tech founder.By Noah Grant
- CrimeCash App Founder Bob Lee Killed In Stabbing AttackThe attack took place in San Franisco.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Rodgers Will Have Part Of His Salary Paid In BitcoinAaron Rodgers will be paid in Bitcoin through a partnership with Cash App.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Partners With Cash App To Give Away $1M Worth Of StockShe also launched her "Investing For Hotties" educational videos. By Madusa S.
- SportsJames Harden Comments On Bizarre Saweetie Cash App RumorJames Harden was recently accused of paying Saweetie $100K for a date.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Giving Away $1 Million To Celebrate "WAP"Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are partnering with Cash App and Twitter to give away $1 million to celebrate women empowerment following the success of their #1 single "WAP."By Alex Zidel
- TechKanye West Hacked In Major Bitcoin Twitter ScamA major scam has affected some of the top accounts on Twitter, including Kanye West, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple, Cash App, and more.By Alex Zidel
- GramThe Game Shares That He's Gifted Young Buck With $1,000The Game saw reports that Young Buck was in need of money, so he sent his fellow rapper $1,000.By Erika Marie
- AnticsYoung Buck Asks Fans For MoneyYoung Buck is not ashamed to ask his fans to send him cash after it was reported that he only has $100 in his pocket.By Alex Zidel
- TechSpotify Allowing Fans To "Tip" Artists Using Cash App & PayPalSpotify introduced a new feature called Artist Fundraising Pick, where listeners can send money to an artist directly, or donate to their chosen charity.By Lynn S.
- RandomLil Yachty Pays Fan To Eat A Condom On Instagram LiveLil Yachty was so bored during self-quarantine that he paid random fans to do weird stuff during an Instagram Live "talent show."By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Ends Short-Lived Beef With Jackie Long After Getting His Money50 Cent plays nice after getting a "small cash app" payment.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDreezy & Offset Take Over "Cash App"The rapper transitioned from textbooks to "Big Dreez."By Zaynab
- MusicSoulja Boy Asks Fans For Donations For A Chance To Win SouljaGame ConsoleThe hustle continues.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Is Handing Out $100K To His FansIt's a good day to be a Travis Scott fan.By Aron A.
- MusicBow Wow Giving All His Money Away & Quitting Rap To "Work At GameStop"Bow Wow blows up on Twitter & claims to be giving away all his money.By Alex Zidel