ian Issues Hilarious Response After Humiliating Photos Leak Online

ian has found himself on the wrong side of virality once again but it has nothing to do with music. The rising rapper hailing from Missouri had some embarrassing photos surface online, and it's got everyone crying tears of laughter.
Caught by X user Bobbalam, ian is wearing a heavily cropped pink tank top with white shorts that feature a pink thong design on the back. In another, he's sporting the same shirt, but appears to be actually wearing legit thong along with some jorts.
It appears that a friend of his shared the images because someone took a photo of a person's phone who snapped the pictures on Snapchat. The caption reads, "This is the singer of this song." Moreover, it includes audio of ian's equally viral XXL Freshman freestyle.
ian eventually caught wind of the hilarious images and claimed that the only reason he wore these ridiculous outfits is because of fantasy football. "Im never participating in fantasy football ever again [confounded emoji]."
We will never know if that's the truth, but fans online believe that's the best excuse he could have come up with. "Couldn't have a better response if that's not true [loudly crying emoji]," one user says. Another types, "best clear up i seen."
ian XXL Freshman
But going back to that freestyle, it was a funny, but it was also widely panned by fans. If you didn't hear it, here are some bars from it. "Damn, you'd think Flo Rida here, it's going down for real (Hmm) / Damn, I'm a lil' too high for this, Jesus, take the wheel (Hmm)."
Elsewhere ian says, "Damn, I'm on my DJ Khaled sh*t, we the best (Hmm) / Damn, we rollin' hella deep, I feel like Adele (Hmm)."
To top it off, he used a schoolyard-like flow to deliver them. While it was polarizing, ian still has a lot of time to develop. Whether or not he follows through for the haters remains to be seen, though.