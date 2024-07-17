Trizz & MIKE SUMMERS Tide Fans Over With Blu-Assisted "Cream"

Trizz, an underground Los Angeles, California MC, and Kansas City, Missouri producer MIKE SUMMERS (Tech N9ne) are back with "Cream". This is the third single from the tandem's forthcoming sophomore album, Cavi En Cursive. The highly anticipated project was originally going to be out on July 12, but they wanted to make some adjustments. Trizz hilariously let his fans know of this after a confusing time. "I’m on y’all necks! “CREAM” Ft. Blu out tonight!!! Oh yea, my album pushed till next Friday. 😂😂😂". There is a good chance streaming users will not have access to it, as Trizz has stated on his X account that it was going to be available in physical copies only before its initial drop date. "My album will not be on Apple Music or Spotify. You have to buy it directly from me. Again, I understand if you don’t want to, that’s fine but I’m not giving my hard work out for free anymore. Please respect it. Love".