Trizz & MIKE SUMMERS Tide Fans Over With Blu-Assisted "Cream"

Trizz, an underground Los Angeles, California MC, and Kansas City, Missouri producer MIKE SUMMERS (Tech N9ne) are back with "Cream". This is the third single from the tandem's forthcoming sophomore album, Cavi En Cursive. The highly anticipated project was originally going to be out on July 12, but they wanted to make some adjustments. Trizz hilariously let his fans know of this after a confusing time. "I’m on y’all necks! “CREAM” Ft. Blu out tonight!!! Oh yea, my album pushed till next Friday. 😂😂😂". There is a good chance streaming users will not have access to it, as Trizz has stated on his X account that it was going to be available in physical copies only before its initial drop date. "My album will not be on Apple Music or Spotify. You have to buy it directly from me. Again, I understand if you don’t want to, that’s fine but I’m not giving my hard work out for free anymore. Please respect it. Love".
Just based off of how Trizz carries himself in these posts, you can tell he really values the craft. That is something that will always be appreciated in what can be a popcorn market. As for "Cream", though, him and MIKE SUMMERS are connected stably. The song pays a loving homage to the Wu-Tang Clan classic of the same, and the rapping performances from Trizz and Blu would make the members of the iconic posse proud. All of the elements --horns, synths, piano leads, and luxurious drums-- all mix beautifully instrumentally speaking, too. That is no surprise, given the gems that SUMMERS dropped for his running mate on the previous singles "Alpine" and "Baseline".