Trizz & Ab-Soul Connect To Weed Out The "Snakes In The Grass" On Their Joint Single

Los Angeles underground talent Trizz is linking up with one of TDE's most expressive writers for an ominous new single, "Snakes In The Grass."

As it stands, there isn't much on if this will be just a loosie or a lead-off track for a project. But given how prolific Trizz is, we wouldn't be surprised if "Snakes In The Grass" doesn't start something. Last year, the 33-year-old act put out Cavi En Cursive. It was a collaboration joint with Tech N9ne collaborator MIKE SUMMERS. He's produced a lot of the Missouri native's tracks over the years, so he had a lot of experience working with underground talents prior to this. Initially, Trizz was adamant that he was only going to release it via his website for purchase. However, it eventually did come out on streaming platforms on September 27.

Trizz is linking up with another California MC in Ab-Soul for a dark, West Coast single "Snakes In The Grass." Both veterans are playing zero games whatsoever as they are actively removing any unwanted energy from their circle. Produced by Python P (a fitting selection), he brings a haunting and intimidating atmosphere. He does so by utilizing dramatic string sections and dense bass which amalgamates to form a funk-inspired banger for the whip. However, it wouldn't be an Ab-Soul feature without some off-kilter moments. When he's introduced on the single, he says "huh huh" in a yelpy delivery. It may turn some people away to be honest, but he definitely stands out on the track. This is a first-time collaboration between these two well-traveled talents and hopefully not the last. Despite the gripe, they do sound good together on a song.

