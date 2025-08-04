Chuuwee and Trizz have developed a mini brand with their AmeriKKa’s Most Blunted project series. They have spoken before about how much this means to them, especially the fans' support of it. The former of the AMB duo was quoted during the rollout of the third entry in 2018 saying, "I greatly appreciate everyone who has supported this series into its 3rd installment. AMB started out as just a collaboration and now it’s a brand and a growing piece of California music culture."
Trizz had similar thoughts. "And we still the most blunted… after the 3rd one. Shout out to all the diehard fans who been down since day one. We built this organically and couldn’t have gotten it done without y’all!"
After seven long years, Chuuwee and Trizz are back at it with the fourth as of this past weekend. It's a tight listen at just 10 songs and its under 30 minutes long. There are only two features as well in $teve Cannon and TDE OG, Ab-Soul.
The latter's track is one we've been gravitating toward and it's because of the trio's ability to bounce off one another. They all bring a boastful and intimidating presence to the boom-bap beat as they remind everyone who the f*ck they are.
But even though they are always ready to strike, Chuuwee, Trizz, and Ab-Soul aren't stressing about their foes either. It's effortlessly cold-blooded and a terrific display of chemistry and songwriting. Check out "Still AMB" below and the project, QUARTER: AMB4, on your favorite DSPs now.
Chuuwee, Trizz, Ab-Soul "Still AMB"
QUARTER: AMB4 Tracklist:
- AMB '13
- Man Vs. Boy
- Off the Curb
- You Must Really Want Me To Tweak
- Johnny Dang
- At Random (feat. $teven Cannon)
- Smoke How We Smoke
- Still AMB (feat. Ab-Soul)
- Wine Bottles
- Toni Paxton
