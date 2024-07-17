03 Greedo Tantalizes Fans Ahead Of New Album With "Kill Me / Still Feel Loaded"

03 Greedo is building anticipation for a new album with two singles, "Kill Me" and "Still Feel Loaded". It is unclear which releases will make the final tracklist, as there is currently some confusion. The Watts, California rapper singer updated his Instagram followers about a month ago regarding the plans for later this year. "While we waiting on sample clearances for #HellaGreedy we got another cake baked for you. New Full Length Studio Album(+Deluxe) “The Life That I Deserve”. In that June 11 post, Greedo also tagged all of the producers that are assisting him. It is quite a respectable list that includes evilgiane, Hit-Boy, Cash Cobain, Harry Fraud, himself, Cash Money AP, and more. There is no current release for Hella Greedy nor for The Life That I Deserve. However, the latter is expected later this summer.
03 Greedo is going to be taking this extra project on a North American tour starting on October 18 and running through November 30. With that timeline, there is a good chance The Life That I Deserve drops sometime in August or early September. So, yes, there is a lot of moving parts for Greedo right now, and it will be interesting to see when and where everything falls into place. For now, the auto-crooner is tiding fans over with "Kill Me" and "Still Feel Loaded", which marks his second two-song EP this year. In late April he put out "R.I.C.O.", alongside Maxo Kream, and "Bless Your Soul". Helluva Beats cooked up the instrumentals for these latest tracks, which is a great sign because these two have quite a lot of chemistry. It is on display for sure and we recommend you give them a whirl with the links below.