03 Greedo Tantalizes Fans Ahead Of New Album With "Kill Me / Still Feel Loaded"

03 Greedo is building anticipation for a new album with two singles, "Kill Me" and "Still Feel Loaded". It is unclear which releases will make the final tracklist , as there is currently some confusion. The Watts, California rapper singer updated his Instagram followers about a month ago regarding the plans for later this year. "While we waiting on sample clearances for #HellaGreedy we got another cake baked for you. New Full Length Studio Album(+Deluxe) “The Life That I Deserve”. In that June 11 post, Greedo also tagged all of the producers that are assisting him. It is quite a respectable list that includes evilgiane, Hit-Boy , Cash Cobain, Harry Fraud , himself, Cash Money AP, and more. There is no current release for Hella Greedy nor for The Life That I Deserve. However, the latter is expected later this summer.

03 Greedo is going to be taking this extra project on a North American tour starting on October 18 and running through November 30. With that timeline, there is a good chance The Life That I Deserve drops sometime in August or early September. So, yes, there is a lot of moving parts for Greedo right now, and it will be interesting to see when and where everything falls into place. For now, the auto-crooner is tiding fans over with "Kill Me" and "Still Feel Loaded", which marks his second two-song EP this year. In late April he put out "R.I.C.O.", alongside Maxo Kream, and "Bless Your Soul". Helluva Beats cooked up the instrumentals for these latest tracks, which is a great sign because these two have quite a lot of chemistry. It is on display for sure and we recommend you give them a whirl with the links below.