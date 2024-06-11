Drake Shares Condolences After Sotto Sotto’s Legendary Momma Laura Passes Away

He continues to represent Toronto harder than anyone.

It's no secret that Drake reps his hometown of Toronto as much as anyone. Throughout his career, he's dropped reference after reference to the city in dozens and dozens of songs. He also became a de facto mascot for the Toronto Raptors during their legendary 2019 NBA championship run. But his love for the city really does run deep and he proved it with a recent Instagram story post where he showed love to a local business owner who tragically passed away.

Drizzy shared a post from Toronto restaurant Sotto Sotto announcing the bad news. The post explains that Momma Laura, the owner, founder, and public face of the restaurant, has passed away. It confirms that the restaurant will close for a day later this week to honor her and concludes by saying that she "will be forever missed." Drake added onto the post with a caption of his own showing love to the restaurant owner. "Our deepest condolences from the OVO family" his additional caption reads. Check out the story post he shared below.

Drake Pays Tribute To Momma Laura

Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar was the biggest story in rap music this year. While it seems to have died down following the rapid fire weekend that saw multiple diss tracks dropped one after another, that hasn't stopped discussion over the spat. Recently, Boosie Badazz claimed that while the two rappers may be done, they can't control their respective crews. He claimed that the people surrounding both Drizzy and Kendrick were likely to escalate things to physical violence at some point, even if that's not what the pair want. Since he made those comments though, there hasn't been any new noise in the beef.