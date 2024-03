Record producer and rapper Ron Browz is best known for producing the infamous Jay Z diss record by Nas, “Ether.” Due to the immense popularity of the song he adopted the nickname Ether Boy, which is now the name of his own independent label. He has also worked with Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Busta Rhymes, Capone-N-Noreaga, Fat Joe, Papoose, Big L, and G-Unit.