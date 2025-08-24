Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Rookie Shilo Sanders After Getting Ejected

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025
TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Shilo Sanders #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers smiles prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Shilo Sanders is one of the two of Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' son drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both played for Colorado Buffaloes.

Shilo Sanders' NFL career hit its first obstacle over the weekend as it was announced he was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers less than 24 hours after the rookie safety received the first ejection of his career against the Buffalo Bills.

Sanders release was confirmed by multiple sources on Sunday (August 25). He was ejected from Saturday's game after striking Buffalo Bills tight-end Zach Davidson. If cleared of waiver, Sanders can rejoin the Buccaneers via practice squad--according to Sporting News.

The 24-year-old son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, joined the Buccaneers as one of the undrafted rookies. Shilo recorded four tackles across preseason action.

In Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills, he threw a punch in the second quarter and was ejected. The incident dimmed his chances of securing a roster spot.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Buccaneers valued Sanders’ presence and respected his attitude. Coaches described him as polite, hardworking, and eager to learn.

Florio noted that Sanders immediately expressed remorse following the altercation. Still, accountability may not be enough to counteract the misstep.

Shilo Sanders Waived By Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Head coach Todd Bowles praised Sanders’ energy during the opening weeks, but the safety never delivered the breakout performance needed to solidify a spot on the team. With roster cuts looming, the ejection served as an unfortunate ending to a crucial audition.

Under Coach Prime at Colorado, Sanders built a reputation as a dependable safety with physical instincts. Some analysts projected him as a mid-round draft pick before his stock slid.

Another team could take a chance by claiming him, offering a fresh path. If not, Tampa Bay may keep him within the organization for further development.

For Shilo, every opportunity is significant. As Deion Sanders son, his lineage draws attention. Shilo will need to prove his value quickly.

As he waits on the waiver process, his next chapter remains uncertain—whether it unfolds in Tampa Bay or somewhere new.

