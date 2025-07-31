Jourdine Pauline Is Calling Out The Celebs & Athletes In Her Instagram DMs, Allegedly Bow Wow & Kevin Durant Among The Mentions

Jourdine Pauline burst onto the scene in 2019 with her debut song “Trash.” She is best known for her hit songs “Nasty” and “Sugar.”

Los Angeles recording artist Jourdine Pauline went viral on Thursday evening (July 31) as she shared a clip of her discussing alleged celebrities that have "slide in her DMs."

While curious if her actions were "messy," the singer, who just released her latest single "Sugar," nonchalantly claims that NFL and NBA athletes have reached out to her among fellow musicians. She doesn't name any celebrities directly; however, the clues she provides made it easy for fans to unveil the person. "How should I say who I have in my DM for real?" Jourdine Pauline began the clip. "Like or is this messy? I don't care, but oh't want to be like that girl."

The reference of Bow Wow and NBA star Kevin Durant surfaced while she mentions the amount of NFL players in her inbox. "Had a few football players," she says. "I think this guy played basketball.  Easy sniper. All right, so let's get to the action. Braxton, we have... Bow Wow."

Pauline does not unveil any screenshots in the clip. Various social media accounts would share the singer's post across social media. Naturally, the clip would spark fan reactions from all parties mentioned across social media, curious by the singer's purpose for the reveal.

Jourdine Pauline’s DMs

Social media would chime in on Pauline’s revelation with mixed reactions. Some agreed, while others saw the Instagram post as “messy.” “What’s the point of exposing who in your DMs? Weird shit,” commented an Instagram user.

Another fan couldn’t see the point of the post, commenting, “I wouldn’t share or say any names even if they wanted me too.” Unsurprised by the post, a fan commented, “She’s pretty I’m not shocked.”

Others were confused by Pauline’s post. One commented, “How you drop names and say you don't wanna be that girl,” while another wrote, “Yes it’s messy but i’m here for it.”

“I wouldn’t share or say any names even if they wanted me too,” claims the latest comment in the Livebitez Instagram post. 

Bow Wow nor Kevin Durant have responded to Jourdine Pauline’s claims. 

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
