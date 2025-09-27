At her Long Beach meet-and-greet for Am I The Drama?, Cardi B opened up about the emotional weight of her pregnancy, revealing how negativity and “dark energy” from others have shaped her mindset. The Bronx rapper, who was signing vinyl copies of her new album, said she recently turned to her mother for spiritual protection.

“I called my mom the other day to pray over me and my baby,” Cardi said in a clip shared on social media September 26. “Because I feel like a lot of weirdness has been coming out from people and women and all this stuff ever since I announced that I was pregnant.”

While many fans had already suspected the pregnancy before she went public, Cardi said the reaction included hostility. “There’s a lot of weird bitches that would be, like, who wish you weird shit on your kid. Like stillbirth… slowness, you know what I’m saying? And I feel that energy. I feel people putting that on me,” she explained.

Cardi B’s Mother’s Prayer

To shield herself and her unborn child, she leaned on her mother’s prayers. “Of course, I got my vows and everything, and people pray for me all the time, but nothing is as powerful as a mother’s prayer,” she said.

Cardi contrasted her mom’s gentle faith with her own fiery nature. “I will tell you fuck you and your mommy and daddy and everybody… but my mom, she’s such a nice person that she would never do that. She’s one of those people that God listens to first line.”

Cardi also noted the irony in how her pregnancy has stirred so much controversy. “It’s like, damn, the baby’s the drama,” she said, adding, “I can’t get rid of it no more. It is what it is. I’m pregnant, baby.”