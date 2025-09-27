News
Music
Cardi B Asked Her Mother For A Special Prayer To Warn Off The “Dark Energy” Around Her
Cardi B’s Am I The Drama includes guest appearances by Selena Gomez, Latto, Janet Jackson, and Megan Thee Stallion.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 27, 2025
