Peezy Ascends To Detroit’s Biggest Star While Remaining Himself In “Still Ghetto”

Still Ghetto cements Peezy’s place as both a pillar of Detroit hip-hop and a respected voice in rap nationwide

Peezy has spent the past three years shaping his most personal work to date. The Detroit rapper’s new album, STILL GHETTO, arrives as a fierce testament to survival, ambition, and authenticity. 

Building on the foundation of his 2023 release GHETTO, this project expands his scope, weaving together accounts of hardship with rare glimpses of tenderness. The result is a portrait of an artist who has endured his city’s trials without abandoning its spirit.

The album moves with range and precision, shifting between explosive anthems and quiet reflection. Collaborations pack serious weight but never overshadow Peezy’s presence.

“All That,” featuring Chicken P, carries the exuberance of a street celebration, while Icewear Vezzo joins him on “So Ghetto” for a raw Detroit showcase. Babyface Ray bolsters the loyalty-driven anthem “Let’s Talk About It.”

French Montana brings brash energy to “The Warm Up,” Rick Ross supplies trademark luxury on “Hide The Rest,” and Jeremih’s smooth R&B turn on “Lovin’ On Me” reveals Peezy’s vulnerability in romance. The record closes with Big Sean, who delivers a gospel-tinged finale steeped in hometown pride.

Despite the star power, Peezy commands the spotlight. His solo cuts stand as the project’s heart. “If I Can Make It” conveys resilience forged in struggle, while “Day Dreaming” blends exhaustion with hope, opening a rare window into his inner life. Through vivid storytelling, he transforms scars into symbols, his lived past into prophecy.

What distinguishes STILL GHETTO from his earlier catalog is intimacy. Peezy does more than document street life; he meditates on the emotional toll it demands. Listeners hear not just the victories but the silences between them, the weight of doubt, and the fleeting comfort of love.

With STILL GHETTO, Peezy delivers his defining statement—an album that merges Detroit swagger with unflinching honesty, transforming resilience into art.

Still Ghetto - Peezy

Official Tracklist

  1. City is Mine 
  2.  The Warm Up ft. French Montana
  3. So Ghetto ft. Icewear Vezzo
  4. All That ft. Chicken P 
  5. Hide The Rest ft. Rick Ross
  6. It's Givin ft. YG Teck
  7. Lovin' On Me ft. Jeremih
  8. Bond #9 ft. RMC Mike
  9. My Brother ft. 42 Dugg
  10. Main Artery
  11. Texas Shit ft. G Herbo & THF Lil Law 
  12. Playboi Carti ft. 2 Chainz
  13. If I Can Make It 
  14. Let's Talk About It ft. Babyface Ray
  15. 96 Impala ft. Larry June 
  16. Day Dreaming
  17. Give It All ft. Big Sean

