LeBron James Haters Heckle Him Outside Of Fanatics Fest In New York City

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 58 Views
LeBron James Haters Fanatics Fest New York City Sports News
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LeBron James has been the subject of a lot of NBA ire for the past 20 years, and it's no surprise the Big Apple is still quick to scold him.

LeBron James is on his off-season after the Los Angeles Lakers lost in the NBA playoffs, and he sadly can't catch much of a break from that. While making his way to the Fanatics Fest in New York City on Saturday night (June 21), some hecklers outside the venue did not have very nice words for him.

You can see the video for yourself per TMZ, in which folks tell Bron he'll never be Jordan and try to get a reaction out of him. Amid the boos and jeers, though, he seemed pretty unfazed along with his entourage. For someone as successful, popular, and criticized as James is, this is really nothing new.

At least LeBron James got love at Fanatics from the likes of Kai Cenat, who introduced him to his super-fans Tylil and CashNasty. It was a pretty wholesome moment, but this new video shows the other side of sports fandom. And that's not even taking into account the hip-hop narrative that has taken root over the past year or so.

Of course, we're talking about LeBron James' beef-adjacent narratives due to his fandom of both Kendrick Lamar and Drake. But when it comes to the latter, their relationship seems to have become quite frosty.

LeBron James Coach
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with a referee in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nevertheless, this is a moment in which the Akron native is probably thinking more about his future than about his current place. After all, there are plenty of people asking him about that these days, even if his enthusiasm doesn't always match fans' expectations.

For example, one possibility is in the air: Will LeBron James become an NBA coach? Based on what he says, don't hold your breath for it.

"There's no way," James said on his Mind The Game podcast with Steve Nash. "There's no way, guys. I appreciate the kind question, but it ain't happening. No team."

If you're looking for more LeBron James reflections, that conversation series is a great place to find them. But no matter what, we know the Big Apple has plenty of people who could not care less. Just a part of being an NBA superstar these days...

