LeBron James Surprises Fans With Bronny & Bryce Revelation

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) sons Bronny and Bryce James attend a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
One might expect LeBron James to be very hands-on with his sons Bryce and Bronny on the court, but he lets the old school lead the way.

LeBron James recently fulfilled his dream of being the "proud embarrassing dad" at his son Bryce's graduation, and he couldn't be prouder of his next moves. He committed to the University of Arizona and has a bright basketball career ahead of him, much like Bron's other son Bronny.

He is now a Los Angeles Laker who spent a lot of time honing his talents with the G-League. However, with all this in mind, a lot of people are curious about how the Akron superstar is developing his sons' skills on the court. But as it turns out, he is taking a backseat in that regard.

On LeBron James' Mind The Game podcast with fellow legend Steve Nash, he made a surprising revelation about his philosophy on coaching Bronny and Bryce. While anyone would be lucky to have him as a mentor, he recognized more important contributors to one's game.

"I've never gotten involved with my kids' coaches. From Bronny growing up to where he is now and Bryce on his way to Tucson to Arizona, I've never got involved," Bron remarked per Sports Illustrated. "I've never went to a practice and sat through practice the whole time to see how my son was being utilized. I never got on the phone with the coaches. Listen, he's there to coach my son, coach him however you want to. And I think you need to hold him accountable. I hope you hold him more accountable than any other kid here. And say what the f**k you need to say. No matter how it's being said."

LeBron James Stephen A. Smith Beef

"I think it's part of the reason why they are where they are at these stages in their lives," LeBron James said of sons Bronny and Bryce on his podcast, Mind The Game. "Not allowing coaches to coach them or not allowing people to be hard on them... You f***ing go coach them then, you know?"

Elsewhere, LeBron James is still on Stephen A. Smith's mind. A cheeky reference to the NBA player via the sports analyst's Law & Order: SVU gig made some fans chuckle given their current beef. Ironically enough, it's due to Stephen A.'s comments about Bron's sons, which crossed a line for James.

